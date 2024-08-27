Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.02 °C, check weather forecast for August 27, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 28, 2024 32.76 °C Moderate rain August 29, 2024 32.92 °C Moderate rain August 30, 2024 31.48 °C Light rain August 31, 2024 33.81 °C Sky is clear September 1, 2024 35.67 °C Few clouds September 2, 2024 36.38 °C Few clouds September 3, 2024 31.57 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.9 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 28.07 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.92 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 25.22 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.91 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 24.41 °C Very heavy rain Delhi 31.64 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Gurugram today, on August 27, 2024, is 31.24 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.02 °C and 33.35 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 05:57 AM and will set at 06:49 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.93 °C and 34.41 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.With temperatures ranging between 27.02 °C and 33.35 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 55.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 27, 2024

