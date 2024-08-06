 Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.02 °C, check weather forecast for August 6, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.02 °C, check weather forecast for August 6, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 06, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on August 6, 2024 here.

The temperature in Gurugram today, on August 6, 2024, is 30.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.02 °C and 33.66 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 05:46 AM and will set at 07:09 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.16 °C and 28.52 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 86%.

With temperatures ranging between 27.02 °C and 33.66 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 84.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 7, 2024 26.83 °C Moderate rain
August 8, 2024 31.16 °C Moderate rain
August 9, 2024 32.89 °C Moderate rain
August 10, 2024 27.98 °C Moderate rain
August 11, 2024 26.03 °C Very heavy rain
August 12, 2024 26.55 °C Moderate rain
August 13, 2024 25.67 °C Very heavy rain

Weather in other cities on August 6, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.81 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 30.71 °C Heavy intensity rain
Chennai 30.91 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 21.12 °C Heavy intensity rain
Hyderabad 25.58 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 31.57 °C Light rain
Delhi 34.12 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Gurugram weather update on August 06, 2024
Gurugram weather update on August 06, 2024

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Gurugram / Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.02 °C, check weather forecast for August 6, 2024
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On