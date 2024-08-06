Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.02 °C, check weather forecast for August 6, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 7, 2024 26.83 °C Moderate rain August 8, 2024 31.16 °C Moderate rain August 9, 2024 32.89 °C Moderate rain August 10, 2024 27.98 °C Moderate rain August 11, 2024 26.03 °C Very heavy rain August 12, 2024 26.55 °C Moderate rain August 13, 2024 25.67 °C Very heavy rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.81 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.71 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 30.91 °C Light rain Bengaluru 21.12 °C Heavy intensity rain Hyderabad 25.58 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.57 °C Light rain Delhi 34.12 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Gurugram today, on August 6, 2024, is 30.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.02 °C and 33.66 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 05:46 AM and will set at 07:09 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.16 °C and 28.52 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 86%.With temperatures ranging between 27.02 °C and 33.66 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 84.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 6, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.