Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.02 °C, check weather forecast for February 26, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on February 26, 2025 here.
The temperature in Gurugram today, on February 26, 2025, is 26.52 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.02 °C and 31.81 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 06:50 AM and will set at 06:19 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 27, 2025, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.99 °C and 30.24 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 343.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 27, 2025
|26.52
|Overcast clouds
|February 28, 2025
|27.56
|Overcast clouds
|March 1, 2025
|23.84
|Overcast clouds
|March 2, 2025
|26.42
|Light rain
|March 3, 2025
|28.22
|Sky is clear
|March 4, 2025
|28.92
|Sky is clear
|March 5, 2025
|27.99
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 26, 2025
