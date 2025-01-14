Menu Explore
Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 14, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 14, 2025 07:05 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on January 14, 2025 here.

The temperature in Gurugram today, on January 14, 2025, is 16.64 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.02 °C and 20.88 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 07:15 AM and will set at 05:45 PM.

Gurugram weather update on January 14, 2025
Gurugram weather update on January 14, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.55 °C and 21.22 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 180.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 15, 202516.64Few clouds
January 16, 202518.91Scattered clouds
January 17, 202519.33Light rain
January 18, 202519.39Sky is clear
January 19, 202518.96Overcast clouds
January 20, 202519.88Few clouds
January 21, 202521.28Few clouds


Weather in other cities on January 14, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.54 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata22.14 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.87 °C Light rain
Bengaluru25.28 °C Light rain
Hyderabad24.82 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad20.81 °C Sky is clear
Delhi17.04 °C Few clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited.
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd.
