Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 30, 2025

The temperature in Gurugram today, on January 30, 2025, is 21.01 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.02 °C and 24.13 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 34% and the wind speed is 34 km/h. The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 05:59 PM. Gurugram weather update on January 30, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, January 31, 2025, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.17 °C and 24.74 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 355.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 31, 2025 21.01 Sky is clear February 1, 2025 22.19 Sky is clear February 2, 2025 22.75 Sky is clear February 3, 2025 23.69 Sky is clear February 4, 2025 23.17 Sky is clear February 5, 2025 19.31 Moderate rain February 6, 2025 22.07 Light rain



Weather in other cities on January 30, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.88 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 26.0 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 25.53 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 24.53 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 26.11 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 25.38 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.82 °C Sky is clear



