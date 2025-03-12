Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.02 °C, check weather forecast for March 12, 2025

The temperature in Gurugram today, on March 12, 2025, is 33.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.02 °C and 36.14 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 06:35 AM and will set at 06:28 PM. Gurugram weather update on March 12, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 13, 2025, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.52 °C and 37.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.

With temperatures ranging between 18.02 °C and 36.14 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 265.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 13, 2025 33.31 Few clouds March 14, 2025 34.68 Broken clouds March 15, 2025 34.27 Overcast clouds March 16, 2025 33.17 Light rain March 17, 2025 33.19 Sky is clear March 18, 2025 31.57 Sky is clear March 19, 2025 31.98 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 12, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 31.23 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 31.66 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.4 °C Light rain Bengaluru 28.9 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.79 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 37.09 °C Sky is clear Delhi 32.85 °C Few clouds View All Prev Next



This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.