Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.02 °C, check weather forecast for November 15, 2024
Nov 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on November 15, 2024 here.
The temperature in Gurugram today, on November 15, 2024, is 27.97 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.02 °C and 30.03 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 06:44 AM and will set at 05:28 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, November 16, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.3 °C and 30.46 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 322.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 15, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 16, 2024
|28.44 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 17, 2024
|29.24 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 18, 2024
|27.36 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 19, 2024
|26.75 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 20, 2024
|26.52 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 21, 2024
|27.0 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 22, 2024
|27.14 °C
|Sky is clear
