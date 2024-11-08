Menu Explore
Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.02 °C, check weather forecast for November 8, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 08, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on November 8, 2024 here.

The temperature in Gurugram today, on November 8, 2024, is 27.68 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.02 °C and 31.61 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 06:38 AM and will set at 05:32 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, November 9, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.03 °C and 32.74 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
November 9, 2024 30.36 °C Sky is clear
November 10, 2024 30.56 °C Sky is clear
November 11, 2024 30.86 °C Sky is clear
November 12, 2024 31.23 °C Sky is clear
November 13, 2024 31.63 °C Sky is clear
November 14, 2024 30.52 °C Sky is clear
November 15, 2024 31.86 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on November 8, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.06 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata 27.56 °C Sky is clear
Chennai 28.21 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 24.73 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 23.65 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad 30.78 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 27.55 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Gurugram weather update on November 08, 2024

© 2024 HindustanTimes
