Gurugram: Woman bludgeoned to death with mini gas cylinder after altercation with husband

A 22-year-old woman was bludgeoned to death by a mini gas cylinder, allegedly by her husband, following an altercation in their rented accommodation at Chauma village here, police said on Thursday. The landlord told police that the woman lived there with her husband, who worked as a labourer, for the past several months. (HT Photo/Representational)

Police arrested the husband, who allegedly fled the scene on Tuesday after locking the room, on Thursday and booked him for murder at the Bajghera police station, they said.

According to police, Gunjan lived with her husband Sunil (22) on rent near the Chauma railway crossing. When her neghbours noticed that the room was locked since Tuesday, they peeked through the window on Wednesday evening, and found Gunjan lying in a pool of blood.

The landlord told police that the woman lived there with her husband, who worked as a labourer, for the past several months.

Police launched a search for Sunil, originally from Samastipur district in Bihar, after registering an FIR and arrested him on Thursday, a spokesperson for Gurugram Police said.

"During interrogation, it was revealed that Sunil and Gunjan fought frequently. On the night of March 23, an altercation broke out between the two, and in a fit of rage, Sunil hit Gujan with a mini gas cylinder, causing her death. Further questioning is underway," the spokesperson said.