Gurugram: 4 incl. 3 minors held for robbing delivery rider using COD order

Four suspects, including three boys, were apprehended from Sector 84 on Wednesday for allegedly robbing a delivery executive of his motorcycle and valuables after luring him to a secluded spot by placing a cash-on-delivery food order through a quick commerce platform, police said. Police said the suspects deliberately chose cash on delivery despite having no money. An FIR for assault and robbery was filed at Kherki Daula. (HT)

Police said the arrested accused was Abdul Ameen, 20, while the three apprehended minors were aged between 14 and 16 years. All four are originally from North Dinajpur, West Bengal and were residing in Sector 84 with their families, police said.

According to police, one of the boys placed an order for snacks, including cake, chips and cold drinks worth ₹500, through an quick platform late on Sunday night, opting for cash-on-delivery. They said the victim, Jitender Kumar, a resident of Etah district in Uttar Pradesh, collected the order from a warehouse in Sector 82 and reached the delivery location, which was a secluded area. “As soon as he reached, the suspects took the order but refused to pay the delivery executive the money,” a police officer said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the suspects assaulted Kumar and forced him to flee, leaving behind his motorcycle. “They looted the motorcycle from the spot and fled. They had planned to sell it to distribute the money among themselves equally. It was also recovered hidden in a slum area in Sector 84 besides the phone used for ordering the food,” Turan said.

Turan added that the suspects had deliberately chosen the cash-on-delivery option despite having no money, with the intention of robbing any delivery executive who arrived at the secluded location to hand over the food.

On the complaint of the victim, police registered a case of assault and robbery against the suspects at Kherki Daula police station on Monday.