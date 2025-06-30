Representatives of around 10 resident welfare associations (RWAs) from condominiums along the Dwarka Expressway and their residents held a protest on Sunday against encroachments and illegal constructions along the expressway and master roads. A meeting was also conducted, where issues pertaining to sanitation, roads, and lack of transport were discussed. Gurugram: Dwarka e-way RWAs hold protest against enroachments

The RWA representatives and residents gathered in front of Enigma apartments in Sector 110 along with condominium residents and protested against the construction of a structure on the land earmarked for green belt of the Dwarka expressway. “The entire stretch of land along Dwarka expressway which has been earmarked for green belts is witnessing illegal construction of shops and other buildings. We want action from the authorities,” said Vibhas Kumar, president, Enigma Apartments RWA.

Earlier, the RWA representatives held a meeting under the aegis of Dwarka expressway Gurugram Development Association to discuss pressing civic issues affecting the large number of residents in societies along Dwarka expressway.

Sunil Sareen, joint convenor of the association said the meeting centered around urgent civic and infrastructure issues such as pending development of the 24-metre service roads, lack of unified electricity billing system, incomplete 33kVA electricity infrastructure, lack of public transport, rampant encroachment of green belts and lack of development work by civic agencies.

During the meeting, it was also decided to form three committees to pursue the matter with authorities and the court to ensure that civic conditions improve, said the representatives. “It has been decided to form three committees which will pursue issues related to roads, green belts, and infrastructure. All the RWAs will join hands and pursue development issues and address lacunae in working of HRRS (Haryana Registration and Regulation of Societies) Act,” Sareen said.

RS Bhath district nodal officer, enforcement, when asked about illegal construction on land marked for green belts said that action will be taken if construction is being carried out on land acquired by the government. “In case the land has not been acquired then matter will taken up with concerned local authority and action initiated. Illegal constructions and encroachments will not be allowed,” he said.