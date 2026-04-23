The anti-encroachment drive by the department of town and country planning (DTCP) continued for the fifth day on Wednesday, with eight enforcement teams carrying out demolition across nine colonies, including DLF Phase one, DLF Phase two, Palam Vihar, Sushant Lok one, Mayfield Garden, and Nirvana Country, officials said. Gurugram: Encroachment drive enters day 5, action in 9 colonies

DTCP officials said action was taken against illegal encroachments on the right of way, where grills, ramps, security guard rooms and other structures in public spaces were demolished. The department will submit a detailed report on the encroachments to the headquarters in Chandigarh on Thursday.

Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement, said action on Wednesday focused on Blocks C and E of DLF Phase One, where encroachments in front of nearly 400 houses across 20 lanes were cleared. The team demolished around 50 extended boundary walls and gates; removed over 130 lawns in public space, fences and gardens; and cleared more than 30 guard rooms along with several ramps and staircases. “Block E recorded the highest level of encroachments, with structures extending up to three feet into public land, narrowing roads significantly,” he added.

In DLF Phase two, the enforcement team covered N Block, Gulmohar Marg, and P Block, taking action against around 250 houses. Teams also removed encroachments in South City-1, Palam Vihar, Sushant Lok, and sectors 47 to 51.

Officials said major encroachments removed included fencing, boundary walls, kiosks, hoardings, ramps, and illegal barricading. Palam Vihar saw one of the largest operations, with over 600 fencing structures and 650 ramps cleared.

“The detailed report of the five-day drive will be submitted to headquarters in Chandigarh on Thursday. We will continue the drive, and a monitoring committee will be set up to prevent re-encroachment. We request the residents to remove violations and not occupy the public spaces again,” said Madholia.