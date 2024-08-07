Gurugram: Lawyer from ranchi found dead in Sec 28’s Essel Towers

A 32-year-old man was found dead in an apartment in Essel Towers, Sector-28 in Gurgaon, police reported on Tuesday. The deceased was from Harmu Housing Colony in Ranchi, Jharkhand, was discovered on Monday night, police said. Investigators have preserved the body at the government mortuary, where an autopsy will be conducted on Wednesday in the presence of the deceased’s family members (File Photo)

According to police, the deceased was a lawyer who previously worked with a law firm in Gurugram before returning to Ranchi a few months ago. He had arrived in Delhi on Sunday via flight to meet his fiancée, who resides in the apartment with three other women on the seventh floor of Pilot Court tower.

Rishi Kant, assistant commissioner of police (east), explained that the deceased’s fiancée, also a lawyer, left for her office around 10am and returned by 7pm on Monday. “After returning, she found him sitting on the bed of her room. Her roommates were also present inside the apartment at that time. The fiancée initially thought that the man was pranking her as he was sitting completely unresponsive. However, as soon as she touched him, he collapsed,” Kant said.

The ACP added that the four women raised alarm, prompting a doctor living in the society to check the victim. The doctor immediately recommended rushing him to a hospital. The man was taken to Medanta Medicity, where doctors declared him dead.

Despite initial suspicions of foul play by his family, there were no visible injury marks on his body. “Prima facie, this might be a case of cardiac arrest, but the exact reason of death will be ascertained only after an autopsy,” Kant noted.

Investigators have preserved the body at the government mortuary, where an autopsy will be conducted on Wednesday in the presence of the deceased’s family members. The deceased’s brother-in-law is expected to reach the city by Tuesday night, after which further actions will be taken, police said.