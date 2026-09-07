Gurugram: Posing as cops, duo swaps woman’s gold bangles with fake ornaments
The suspects used a piece of paper to wrap the bangles before placing the packet in her purse, where the ornaments were later found replaced.
Two men posing as policemen allegedly duped a 65-year-old woman of her gold bangles in Sector 7 Extension on September 1 after warning her that wearing the ornaments openly was unsafe, police said on Sunday. An FIR was registered under Sections 318(4) (cheating) and 319(2) (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the unidentified suspects at New Colony police station.
Police said the incident took place around 9.15am when Sarla Kumari, a resident of Sector 7 Extension, was walking home from a local temple. According to a complaint filed by her husband, the two men on a bike intercepted her near a house, identified themselves as police officials and asked her to put her bangles inside her bag.
Investigators said the suspects handed Kumari a piece of white paper, offered to wrap the bangles securely and placed the packet in her purse. When she reached home and opened it, she found that her original gold ornaments had been replaced with fake ones.
The couple subsequently approached New Colony police station and submitted a written complaint. Following preliminary verification, the FIR was registered on Friday.
Officials said police teams have scanned CCTV footage along the route to track the suspects and are working to identify the vehicle’s registration details. Legal action will be taken against the suspects in accordance with the law, they added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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