Gurugram:‘Rare cardiac procedure’ performed on patient after repeated collapses

A 58-year-old marathon runner who had suffered multiple sudden collapses recently underwent a rare dual-chamber pacemaker implantation at Paras Health in Gurugram, with doctors describing it as “North India’s first such procedure for this condition.” Physicians said routine tests missed the condition, which caused premature ageing of the heart’s electrical system despite no prior heart disease. (Shutterstock)

Doctors said the patient, despite being physically fit and having no known heart disease, was diagnosed with a rare and previously undetected cardiac electrical disorder that posed a serious life-threatening risk. The patient had experienced repeated episodes of sudden loss of consciousness, including collapses at his workplace.

Dr Amit Bhushan, director – cardiology at Paras Health, Gurugram, said the unexplained nature of the collapses led doctors to suspect an electrical conduction issue rather than arterial blockage. “Despite being physically fit and having no known heart disease, the condition posed a serious, life-threatening risk,” he said.

According to Dr Bhushan, an advanced electrophysiology (EP) study revealed a serious abnormality in the heart’s conduction system that routine tests had failed to detect. Further evaluation showed that the patient’s underlying rheumatoid arthritis had caused premature ageing of the heart’s electrical system.“The medical team proceeded with the implantation of an advanced dual-chamber pacemaker system,” Dr Bhushan said, adding that the minimally invasive procedure took about 90 minutes and did not require general anaesthesia.

Doctors said unexplained fainting episodes can signal serious rhythm disorders and require specialised evaluation. The patient is expected to gradually resume an active lifestyle under medical supervision.

Separately, doctors said at least ten tele-enabled robotic surgeries were conducted during a Marathon Robotic Telesurgery organised by SS Innovations International. Dr Sudhir Srivastava, chairman and CEO of SSII, Inc., said the completion of 100 telesurgeries marked a milestone for Indian medtech innovation.