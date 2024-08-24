Gurugram’s Bilaspur Chowk gets urgent safety inspections

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav organised a joint visit with officials from the Gurugram Police Traffic Department, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and the district administration on Thursday, to address the rising number of fatalities at Bilaspur Chowk. The intersection has been a road safety “black spot” since 2011 and recorded the highest number of accident-related deaths in the district last year. Traffic congestion on NH-48 due to construction work of flyover at Bilaspur Chowk near Siddha Hanuman Temple in Gurugramon Saturday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The visit, conducted on August 22, aimed to address the ongoing traffic and safety issues that have persisted despite previous efforts. According to police data, 2023 alone, 67 deaths were reported at Bilaspur Chowk. By December 30, 40 fatalities had already occurred, making it the deadliest intersection in Gurugram.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Manesar, Darshan Yadav, led the inspection alongside residents, assessing the current traffic situation and gathering community feedback. “The inspection aimed to gather firsthand feedback from the community and assess the current traffic challenges,” said Yadav. NHAI project director for Rewari, Yogesh Tilak, was also present during the inspection.

Following the site visit, SDM Yadav held discussions with deputy commissioner of police (Manesar) and assistant commissioner of police(Traffic), Sukhbir Singh, to review the ongoing issues exacerbated by the construction of a flyover at the intersection. The construction has led to the closure of two lanes, significantly worsening traffic congestion.

Residents pointed out that the low-lying nature of the area leads to waterlogging during the rainy season, which, combined with the ongoing construction, has created deep potholes and further worsened traffic congestion.

Suresh Kumar, a resident of Bohra Kalan village, said, “The situation has become unbearable. Every day, we are stuck in traffic for hours. The potholes and the ongoing construction have made it extremely difficult to commute, especially during the rainy season. We need immediate action to resolve these issues.”

Meanwhile, Sunita Devi, a resident of Bilaspur, expressed concerns about road safety, particularly for children. “This crossing has claimed so many lives. We fear for our children’s safety every time they cross the road. The authorities must prioritise the completion of the roadwork and ensure proper safety measures are in place to prevent further accidents,” she said.

In response to these concerns, SDM Yadav assured the community that the NHAI officials had committed to immediate action. “We have asked the NHAI officials to immediately address the issues, and they have assured that work would commence by this evening to widen and strengthen the road at the intersection. They have committed to completing these improvements within the next 48 hours to alleviate the traffic congestion at Bilaspur Chowk,” he said.

Additionally, residents requested the reopening of the U-turn at the Bilaspur intersection to ease traffic heading toward Pataudi. The SDM assured that the traffic situation would be reassessed after the road improvements, and if the flow improves, plans will be developed to address the U-turn issue.

The inspection was attended by residents from Bilaspur, Bohra Kalan, Manesar, and Kherki Daula villages, as well as police and traffic personnel stationed at Bilaspur Chowk.