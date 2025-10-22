Edit Profile
    Gurugram’s Chhath ghats lie waterlogged, dirty days before festival

    Published on: Oct 22, 2025 5:11 AM IST
    By Mihika Shah
    Devotees said debris and stagnant water have made ghats unfit for rituals; MCG says cleaning will be completed before October 25. (HT Photo)
    Organisers say cleanup has yet to begin despite repeated MCG complaints; some expect expenses to nearly double due to ghat neglect.

    Several ghats across Gurugram, including those in Rajendra Park (ward 34), Shakti Park (sector 10), and Devi Lal Colony (sector 9), remain waterlogged, debris-strewn, and unclean just days ahead of Chhath Puja,which begins on October 25, leaving organisers scrambling to make last-minute arrangements, locals and organisers said.

    At Rajendra Park, the condition of the ghat has deteriorated significantly, said Rajesh Patel, a resident. “The site is filled with debris and stagnant rainwater that emits a foul smell, making it unfit for religious rituals,” he said. “A large amount of garbage and filth has accumulated near the pond area, making it nearly impossible for volunteers to clean the site on their own. Despite informing the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) well in advance, no action has been taken so far.”

    Patel, who has been organising Chhath Puja at this location for the past nine years, said the situation this year was unprecedented. “Nearly 2,000 devotees join us each year. Never before have we faced such conditions. What used to cost around 20,000 is now expected to go up to 35,000 due to the poor state of the ghat,” he added.

    Similar complaints have surfaced from Shakti Park, where preparations remain incomplete. “Our ghat now resembles a dumping ground,” said Dr. JP Kushwaha, director of the Youngster Sewa Committee and Chhath Puja Committee, which organise the annual celebration attended by nearly 15,000 devotees. “No cleaning work has been carried out so far,” he said, expressing frustration over the lack of support from civic authorities.

    “We were promised a permanent ghat here when Manohar Lal Khattar visited during his tenure as then chief minister of Haryana. Yet, years later, despite government regime change, we have only one or two permanent ghats in Gurugram,” he said.

    With the festival drawing near, organisers said the rush to ready the sites is also straining finances. “It’s the festive season, and even earthmover contractors are overcharging us,” Dr. Kushwaha said, adding that volunteers were struggling to manage the costs.

    When contacted, Yashpal Jaluka, additional commissioner of the MCG, said the civic body had taken note of the issue. “The junior officials of the area have been instructed to get the ground cleared, and we will ensure the work is completed before Chhath Puja,” he said.

