Gurugram’s unrecognised schools ordered to shut operations

The district elementary education department in Gurugram has issued notices to 163 unrecognised schools, mandating their closure and prohibiting fresh admissions. The list has been prepared after the schools failed to comply with the norms required for recognition till March 31, officials aware of the matter said on Thursday. The Punjab & Haryana high court has from time to time directed the state government in the last 10 years to close all unrecognised private schools, said officials. (HT Photo)

The department said that the unrecognised schools will not be allowed to operate.

Earlier this month, the education department released a list of 282 schools across the district that did not fulfil the recognition norms. Among them, 99 have applied for affiliations, 163 have been served notices and 20 have shut operations. Those who have been served notices, have been asked to respond, they added.

Muni Ram, district elementary education officer, said they have started working on filing criminal cases against these schools. They have asked police to probe and take actions against schools that admitted new students despite the government orders. “We have taken action and alerted police in the city, Pataudi, Farrukhnagar, Bilaspur and Manesar areas. The purpose is to urge police to file a case against the management of an unrecognised private school. The action is required as the school has proceeded with new admissions despite directives from the state government not to do so. The initiative will demonstrate a proactive approach in enforcing regulations and upholding the integrity of the educational system,” he said.

Ram said that some unrecognised schools have applied for affiliations with the Haryana School Education Board, CBSE and ICSE boards.

The Punjab & Haryana high court has from time to time directed the state government in the last 10 years to close all unrecognised private schools, said officials.