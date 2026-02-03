Gurugram: Three traffic zonal officers suspended after surprise inspection

The traffic police on Monday suspended three zonal officers for “negligence of duty” after they were found violating departmental norms during a routine enforcement drive, officers said. The action followed a surprise inspection by deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Dr Rajesh Mohan. Inspectors found officers conducting challan drives without mandatory cameras at Daulatabad, Kapriwas and New Colony. (HT)

According to officials privy to the matter, the suspended officers were found conducting challan drives without wearing body cameras, in violation of standard operating procedures prescribed under departmental guidelines. They were also found using a private vehicle with a temporary number plate during enforcement.

The inspection was carried out at Daulatabad, Kapriwas and New Colony. Officials said the zonal officers stationed at these locations had no body cameras on their uniforms while performing enforcement duties, which is mandatory for traffic police personnel.

Those suspended with immediate effect, pending inquiry, were assistant sub-inspector Suresh, who was patrolling as a zonal officer at Daulatabad Chowk; assistant sub-inspector Ramreech Pal, stationed at Kapriwas Border; and assistant sub-inspector Satish, posted at New Colony.

“The ZOs were suspended with immediate effect for not being in discipline while performing their duty. The action will send a strong message among the on-ground personnel to follow traffic norms while conducting drives and not to harass any commuters unnecessarily,” said Dr Rajesh Mohan.

Officials added that during the inspection, it was also found that the private vehicle used by ZO Suresh at Daulatabad, located adjacent to the Dwarka expressway, had a temporary number plate installed despite having a valid registration number. Officials described this as a “common practice” often used by traffic offenders to evade detection by Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras.

A hefty challan was issued against Suresh for failing to install a proper high-security registration plate on his private vehicle, officials said. “Compliance with traffic rules and departmental orders is mandatory for all officers and employees. Negligence or indiscipline at any level will not be tolerated,” Dr Mohan said, adding that surprise inspections and strict action would continue.

Officials said a departmental inquiry will be initiated against the suspended zonal officers, and show-cause notices will be issued in the coming days seeking explanations for negligence of duty.