Gururgam: Man assaulted for failing to pay ₹2L in extortion money

A 42-year-old man was allegedly assaulted for not paying ₹2 lakh in extortion money to a local gang in Badshahpur, Gurugram, police officials said on Friday. The accused are absconding and teams have been formed to arrest them.

Police identified the victim as Surender, a resident of Qila Colony. He had rented a private plot near the cremation ground in Badshahpur and was collecting rent from families living in temporary structures on the land, police said.

According to police, Surender was attacked by 10–12 members of the Tillu gang near his rental property in Sector 66 on Tuesday, leaving him with multiple fractures in his arms and legs. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sector 47.

Doctors have operated on his fractured right elbow and are planning at least three more surgeries to treat fractures in his left arm and both legs, police said.

According to investigators, gang leader Narender Singh alias Tillu, 41, and his brother Ravi Singh, 45,had illegally occupied a large of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) land in Badshahpur for nearly five years. Around 50 shops had been built on the land, from which the gang allegedly earned ₹5-6 lakh every month. Police demolished the illegal market and cleared the encroached land on December 15. The two brothers, having overall 17 criminal cases of murder, armed dacoity, assault, theft, possessing illegal firearms were released from jail after being granted bail by court a few days later.

Suresh, 31, Surender’s brother, said the victim earned about ₹50,000 as rent from the families living on the plot. He alleged that Tillu had threatened Surender two months ago to pay the money, following which he paid ₹1 lakh as extortion. After the demolition, the gang allegedly demanded another ₹2 lakh to cover their losses and pressured Surender to help rebuild shops on the MCG land for rental income.

“When he could not pay more money, they assaulted him. A month back, they had even kidnapped himto force him to pay the money,” Suresh alleged.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said an FIR has been registered against Narender, Ravi and other gang members for rioting, assault and related offences at Badshahpur police station. “The accused are absconding and teams have been formed to arrest them,” he said.