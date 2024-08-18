Haryana assembly poll: Gurugram dist caps candidates’ expenditure limit at 40 lakh

The expenditure limit for each candidate in Gurugram district in the Haryana assembly elections scheduled for October 1 has been set at ₹40 lakh, said Gurugram district election officer and deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav on Sunday, adding that the Model Code of Conduct is now in effect following the announcement of the election. Gurugram district election officer and deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav. (HT Photo)

He added that each candidate must submit a security deposit of ₹10,000 in cash while Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates must submit ₹5,000 in cash. Payments by cheque or demand draft will not be accepted.

The nomination process will commence on September 5 at the offices of the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) for the Pataudi, Gurugram, Sohna, and Badshahpur assembly constituencies. Nominations will not be accepted on September 8 (Sunday).

Officials said that candidates can file nominations until September 12 and the scrutiny of these papers will take place on September 13. Candidates may withdraw their nominations on September 16 by 3pm, after which the election symbols will be allocated to candidates in all four constituencies, said officials.

The DC said that candidates will be allowed to bring a maximum of four people into the office of the Returning Officer (RO) or the Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) during the nomination process. Additionally, only three vehicles will be permitted within a 100-metre radius of the RO and ARO offices. “The candidates will have to maintain a detailed record of all election expenses to ensure compliance with the Election Commission of India’s regulations,” he said.