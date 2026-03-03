Haryana budget: Gurugram to get new stadiums, hostels

Gurugram is set to emerge as a key beneficiary of Haryana’s renewed push for sports infrastructure and athlete development, with the Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini announcing a new sports stadium and a dedicated sports hostel in the millennium city while presenting the state budget on Monday. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini presents the state Budget for the financial year 2026-27 in the Assembly (PT)

In a boost for para-athletes, the Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex at Daulatabad, near Pataudi Tehsil, Gurugram, will be upgraded and developed as Haryana’s first international-level para sports stadium. Officials said the upgraded facility will include specialised infrastructure and training amenities designed to meet global standards for para sports.

The government announced the construction of 21 new sports stadiums across various districts, including Gurugram, Kaithal, Jhajjar, Charkhi Dadri, Kurukshetra, Jind, Rohtak, Faridabad, Yamunanagar, Sonipat, Fatehabad, and Palwal. These stadiums are expected to expand access to quality sports facilities at the grassroots level and help decentralise sports infrastructure beyond major cities, officials said.

The budget also provides for the construction of new sports hostels in Gurugram and four other cities, offering residential facilities to young athletes undergoing professional training.

Another key announcement was the launch of a talent identification drive under the “Mission Olympic 2036” scheme, aimed at scouting and nurturing young athletes with the potential to compete at the international level. The programme will focus on early identification, scientific training and long-term grooming of promising sportspersons, officials said.

To promote a culture of health and fitness, the chief minister stated that the ‘Fit Haryana Abhiyan’ will be launched on September 30 to encourage physical fitness among citizens, particularly youth, and that the mission will work in tandem with the state’s sports development initiatives.

To improve the quality of coaching and training, the state will appoint international-level athletes as trainers, enabling local sportspersons to benefit from global exposure and expertise. Additionally, one Khelo India Mini Centre will be established in each district, and each centre will be entrusted to a former champion athlete, ensuring mentorship by experienced professionals.

To strengthen infrastructure, the government will construct one synthetic athletic track in each district, aiming to standardise training conditions and improve athletic performance across the state.

Officials said the comprehensive package reflects Haryana’s intent to consolidate its reputation as a leading sports powerhouse.

Push for women empowerment

Meanwhile, it was also announced that the state government will roll out a series of policy measures focused on strengthening women empowerment, safety and workforce participation, including new institutional frameworks, dedicated infrastructure and financial support mechanisms aimed at creating safer and more inclusive workplaces.

Gurugram features prominently in the proposals, with the state government planning to establish a Nari Mandapam in the city as a dedicated centre for women’s empowerment, skill development, training and capacity-building. The facility is envisioned as a hub for mentoring and recognising the achievements of women from across Haryana. In addition, Gurugram is among the four districts identified for setting up Vatsalya Bhavans as integrated single-window service delivery platforms aimed at streamlining welfare services, grievance redressal and support systems for women and children under one roof.