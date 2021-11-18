Haryana CM Khattar forms committee to curb pollution

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that a district-level committee comprising engineers from different civic agencies, which will include the deputy commissioner and municipal commissioner of Gurugram, has been constituted to suggest and implement measures to curb air pollution.

Khattar, who was speaking to the media after chairing the district grievance redressal committee meeting in Gurugram, said all efforts are being made to check pollution, including implementing the directions of the Supreme Court.

“The government has imposed a ban on construction, and only factories using clean fuel are being allowed to operate. We are also mulling implementing the odd-even formula for vehicles if there is a consensus among different agencies,” said Khattar.

However, state government officials said they considered implementing the odd-even scheme in four NCR districts, but dropped the idea after consultation with CAQM on Tuesday.

The CM said that 14 out of 16 grievances were resolved at the meeting, while matters related to the public raised by public representatives were also heard and resolved.

In the matter pertaining to the transfer of colonies to MCG, Khattar said that five out of eight private colonies have been transferred and the rest will also get transferred gradually. “The matter of transferring DLF Phase 3 was discussed and it was decided that till December 31, 2021, residents can pay maintenance to the developer, after which the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram will get the pending work completed,” he said.

For unauthorised colonies in the state, the CM said that the 1,200 such colonies have registered at the portal created for the purpose, and now the government has decided to reopen the portal for the remaining colonies. “Every plot owner will have to pay the development fees for getting basic amenities,” he said.

The chief minister also announced that a foot overbridge would be constructed at Tau Devi Lal Stadium on Medanta side, so that sportspersons can cross the road safely. “There have been instances where sportspersons were injured due to accidents. We have decided to construct a foot overbridge,” he said.

Khattar also announced that as part of a new policy, the government will soon allow flexibility in the property registration process. “A property in any tehsil of the district can be registered across the district instead of within the tehsil. This will greatly reduce the burden on people and make it easier for them to register deeds,” he said.