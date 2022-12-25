Haryana CM Khattar gives ‘good governance’ awards

To mark ‘Good Governance Day’ on the occasion of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday gave 22 ‘good governance’ awards to various government projects of different departments for making delivery of services easy by using digital medium.

A state-level programme was held in Panchkula on Sunday, where 118 officials were honoured for bringing digital reforms in their respective departments.

In his address, CM Khattar said that 177 irregular colonies in eight districts will be regularised. He also announced a new police commissionerate for Sonipat, which will be the fourth such establishment after Gurugram, Faridabad and Panchkula.

The CM also said that government officers are expected to do their work dedicatedly to ensure paperless and faceless delivery of citizen-centric services to the public. “I do not limit good governance to just words and slogans, rather I would like to define good governance as a year-long journey aimed toward the upliftment of those at the bottom of the pyramid,” said Khattar.