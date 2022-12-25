Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Haryana CM Khattar gives ‘good governance’ awards

Haryana CM Khattar gives ‘good governance’ awards

gurugram news
Published on Dec 25, 2022 11:47 PM IST

A state-level programme was held in Panchkula on Sunday, where 118 officials were honoured for bringing digital reforms in their respective departments

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar also announced a new police commissionerate for Sonipat, which will be the fourth such establishment after Gurugram, Faridabad and Panchkula. (HT Archive)
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar also announced a new police commissionerate for Sonipat, which will be the fourth such establishment after Gurugram, Faridabad and Panchkula. (HT Archive)
ByHT Correspondent

To mark ‘Good Governance Day’ on the occasion of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday gave 22 ‘good governance’ awards to various government projects of different departments for making delivery of services easy by using digital medium.

A state-level programme was held in Panchkula on Sunday, where 118 officials were honoured for bringing digital reforms in their respective departments.

In his address, CM Khattar said that 177 irregular colonies in eight districts will be regularised. He also announced a new police commissionerate for Sonipat, which will be the fourth such establishment after Gurugram, Faridabad and Panchkula.

The CM also said that government officers are expected to do their work dedicatedly to ensure paperless and faceless delivery of citizen-centric services to the public. “I do not limit good governance to just words and slogans, rather I would like to define good governance as a year-long journey aimed toward the upliftment of those at the bottom of the pyramid,” said Khattar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out