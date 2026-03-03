Sonipat, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday released ₹68.34 crore fodder grant for gaushalas across the state. Haryana CM releases ₹68.34-crore grant for 602 registered gaushalas statewide

Addressing a gathering during a state-level fodder grant distribution programme held in Bhatgaon village in Sonipat, Saini said the cow is a symbol of culture and faith.

He said 'gau seva' is not merely a religious endeavour, but also associated with social harmony, rural economy and environmental protection.

The state government aims to make gaushalas financially strong and self-reliant, he said.

Under this initiative, the chief minister said ₹5.60 crore has been released for 27 registered gaushalas in Sonipat district. At present, 602 registered gaushalas across the state are receiving this grant, ensuring proper fodder for the sheltered cows.

He said in the past over 11 years, the state government has provided ₹457.41 crore to registered gaushalas.

With the present release, the total grant has increased to more than ₹525.75 crore, reflecting the government's commitment to cow protection, Saini said, according to an official statement.

He said in 2014, there were only 215 registered gaushalas in the state, compared to 697 now.

He further said solar power plants have been installed at 330 gaushalas, asserting that the target is to convert all registered gaushalas into solar-powered facilities by 2026-27.

Additionally, electricity is being provided to gaushalas at a subsidised rate of ₹2 per unit, the chief minister said.

He said regular veterinary services are being ensured at the gaushalas, and e-rickshaws are also being provided to help them market their products and increase income.

He said two cow sanctuaries have been established with a capacity to shelter thousands of cattle. Funds worth several crores have been released for proper arrangements of sheds, water and fodder in these sanctuaries.

Saini said special incentive schemes are being implemented for protection and promotion of indigenous breeds such as Hariana, Sahiwal and Belahi.

Incentives ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹20,000 are being provided based on milk production capacity. Special emphasis is being laid on breed improvement and conservation through the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, he said.

