Haryana CM Saini unveils projects worth 114 crore in Gurugram

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday announced and inaugurated development projects worth ₹113.64 crore in Gurugram. The projects were unveiled at the Viksit Gurugram Maharally held at Company Bagh. CM Nayab Singh Saini along with BJP leaders during the rally. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The projects include road, drainage, parking, health and community infrastructure aimed at improving civic amenities across multiple sectors of the city. Saini inaugurated projects worth ₹72.96 crore, including a multi-level car parking facility at Sadar Bazaar built at a cost of ₹55.20 crore and a community centre in Sector 14 worth ₹17.76 crore.

Foundation stones were laid for projects worth ₹40.68 crore, including an RMC model road and stormwater drain in Sector 16, sewerage and drinking water pipelines in Sector 17A, construction of a hostel block in Sector 16 and repair works at the New Vegetable Market. The projects will be completed within a year

At the rally, held on the birthday of Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma, Saini said Gurugram remained a key contributor to Haryana’s economic growth and that the state government was focusing on strengthening urban infrastructure and public services. He said development works were being carried out through coordination between the Centre and the state government.

He said that of the 217 promises made in the Assembly election manifesto, 54 had already been fulfilled within a year, while work was underway on the remaining commitments.

Saini said ₹1,909 crore had been spent on development works in the Gurugram Assembly constituency over the past 11 years. Of the 67 development announcements made during this period, 39 have been completed, while 11 are currently under implementation, and the remaining 17 are underway.

Based on a letter submitted by Sharma, the chief minister announced construction of a new school building at the Gaushala ground near Gurugram Police Lines at an estimated cost of ₹4.90 crore.

He also announced the construction of a new sports hostel at Nehru Stadium, the launch of 30 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, and the start of construction of the Civil Hospital.

Other announcements included the upgradation of the primary health centre at Wazirabad into a 50-bed hospital subject to land availability, early completion of Maitri Van in Wazirabad village, construction of a city bus terminal in Sector 29, and development of a bus depot and facilities at the old bus stand after its relocation.

Additional projects announced include a library at the Biodiversity Park, entry gates named after Guru Dronacharya and Mata Sheetla, a cremation ground in Rajendra Park, community centres at Kamla Nehru Park and Silokhra village subject to land availability, development of Sadar Bazaar as a smart market, and construction of over 100 km of smart roads.

An additional ₹5 crore each was sanctioned for development works in the Gurugram, Sohna and Pataudi Assembly constituencies. The chief minister said long-term projects were being planned to meet Gurugram’s drinking water needs for the next 50 years.