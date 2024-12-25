Haryana CM urges govt officials to ensure good governance

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday urged government officials to address public grievances with empathy and sensitivity, emphasising that public service is an opportunity to serve society and achieve the common good. Speaking at Gurugram University during a program marking Good Governance Day, Saini called on officials to remain inclusive and committed to meeting governance objectives. CM Nayab Singh Saini gave trophies to government employees for excellent work in Gurugram on Good Governance Day (HT Photo)

“When someone approaches us with a problem, their request is not just a piece of paper; it represents their pain. Understanding their story is the key to good governance,” Saini said, reflecting on the importance of sensitivity in resolving public issues.

At the event, Saini further pointed out his government’s efforts to promote good governance since the BJP assumed power in Haryana in 2014. He highlighted the use of digital tools and systemic reforms to ensure efficiency and transparency. “The success of governance depends on clear intentions, policy, and integrity. On this day, we should pledge to make Haryana an inclusive state where citizens can recognise and enhance their abilities,” he added.

The Haryana CM outlined several initiatives, including the introduction of the Web-Halaris system for revenue records, e-auction and e-Ravana schemes for mining transparency, and the implementation of the ‘Right to Service’ law. “This law ensures action against officials if services are not delivered within the stipulated time,” he added.

The chief minister also claimed achievements during the Bharatiya Janata Party’s tenure, including providing over 1.7 lakh jobs fairly, directly transferring ₹1.25 lakh crore to farmers in a decade, and issuing appointment letters to 25,000 youths after elections.