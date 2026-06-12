Haryana constitutes ATS, sets up police stations in Gurugram, Panchkula

Chandigarh The ATS police stations will house integrated legal, financial investigation, and forensic units under one roof, officials said.

In a slew of steps aimed at countering terror activities, the Haryana government announced the constitution of a specialised anti-terrorism squad (ATS) and creation of two ATS police stations, at Gurugram and Panchkula.

The ATS police stations will house integrated legal, financial investigation, and forensic units under one roof, officials said.

“A cyber and technical intelligence unit will monitor open-source intelligence, the dark web, and suspicious digital activities, while the data analysis and interception unit will collect and evaluate intelligence through advanced analytical systems. A de-radicalisation unit will run community awareness and rehabilitation programmes to shield youth from extremist ideologies,’’ a police spokesperson said.

The ATS will function as a specialised unit of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) and will be headed by an officer of Inspector General of Police rank or higher, as per two notifications issued on June 10 by additional chief secretary (home) Sudhir Rajpal.

The ATS will be headquartered at Panchkula, officials said. The Panchkula ATS station will cover Panchkula, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Panipat, Kaithal, Hisar, Hansi, Fatehabad, Jind, Sirsa, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri districts.

The Gurugram ATS station will cover Sonepat, Jhajjar, Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, Nuh, Rewari and Mahendergarh districts, officers said.

Director General of Police Ajay Singhal said that through modern technology, specialised training, a robust intelligence apparatus, and seamless inter-agency coordination, the ATS will conduct effective operations against terrorism, radicalisation, and organised terrorist networks.

The spokesperson said, “A training and research wing will conduct periodic skill upgradation and development of standard operating procedures to keep the equipped to tackle counter-terrorism challenges.”

The spokesperson said the ATS will respond to terror threats, investigate and prosecute cases, collect, process, and disseminate actionable intelligence, ensure inter-agency operational coordination, and maintain terror-related databases, including research and analysis.

The spokesperson said the ATS has a multi-tiered structure to address the full spectrum of modern security challenges. It will comprise a specially trained commando force, modelled on the lines of the National Security Guard (NSG), for ground response and to execute sensitive missions. An intelligence and operations branch will identify and conduct surveillance.