Haryana declares Janamashtami holiday on August 19 in government offices
The Haryana government has notified that August 19 will be observed as holiday in government offices and educational institutions on account of Janamashtami festival instead of August 18.
An official statement issued here said, "August 19 shall be observed as gazetted holiday in the government offices, Boards and Corporations, educational and other institutions under the Haryana Government on account of the festival of 'Janmashtami' instead of August 18 as already notified.
-
Patra chawl case: ED searches at three premises linked to construction firm
Mumbai The Enforcement Directorate searched three locations in Mumbai on Wednesday in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Patra Chawl case, in which veteran Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was arrested on August 1. According to ED officers, searches were conducted at three premises of a real estate development firm. The agency searched the firm's head office in Vikhroli, as well as two other premises in Bhandup and Mulund.
-
2 arrested for smuggling elephant tusks worth ₹2.50Cr in Kalwa
The Thane Crime Branch unit 1, on Wednesday, nabbed two persons for smuggling elephant tusks worth ₹2.50Cr. The pieces of ivory seized were 34.50cm long and weighed 1.40kg. On Tuesday, the Thane crime branch officials received a tip off that a man was coming to sell the elephant tusks in Kalwa. A team of officials led a trap and nabbed two accused aged 40 and 42.
-
Cattle smuggling scam: CBI freezes FDs worth ₹16.9 crore of arrested TMC leader
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday froze fixed deposits worth ₹16.97 crore linked to Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested by the federal agency on August 11 in connection with the multi-crore West Bengal cattle smuggling scam. Simultaneously, the Calcutta high court summoned Mondal's daughter on Thursday after a petition was filed that she was recruited as an assistant teacher in a state-run primary school without qualifying the Teacher Eligibility Test.
-
HC bench recuses from hearing Punjab drug menace case
A Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) bench on Wednesday recused from hearing a 2013 suo motu plea into drugs menace in Punjab. The HC bench of justice AG Masih and justice Alok Jain referred the matter to the chief justice for listing it before some other bench in which Justice Jain is not a member. Justice Jain was appointed as additional judge on Tuesday. The order does not give out reasons for the recusal.
-
Water level in Ganga, Yamuna rising in Prayagraj
Continuous rains in Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand regions have led to an increase in the water levels of Yamuna and Ganga rivers in Prayagraj. District magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri visited Bakshi bandh and Mori Gate pumping stations on Wednesday and issued necessary instructions. On Wednesday morning, the water level in Yamuna was recorded at 80.05 meters. The water level of Ganga was recorded at 80.30 meters. The river waters have reached near Bade Hanuman temple.
