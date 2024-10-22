Haryana forest minister unveils protection plans for Aravallis

Rao Narbir Singh, Haryana’s minister for industries and commerce, environment, forests and wildlife, foreign cooperation, and Sainik and Ardh Sainik welfare, has outlined a comprehensive plan for wildlife conservation and sustainable industrial growth on Monday. During a conversation with HT, Singh said that one of his top priorities will be addressing the environmental and wildlife concerns in the Aravalli region, alongside promoting eco-friendly industrial development. Speaking to HT, Singh assured that stricter regulations and better monitoring systems would be enforced to prevent further encroachments (HT Photo)

A key initiative Singh highlighted was the “Jungle Safari” project. “The Jungle Safari project, which has been close to my heart, will be expedited. We will ensure it becomes a model for eco-tourism and wildlife conservation in Haryana,” he said. The project aims to create a sanctuary for the region’s wildlife, particularly the leopards of the Aravalli Hills, positioning the safari as both a conservation effort and a tourist attraction. This initiative is expected to boost local eco-tourism and contribute to the state’s economy while preserving its biodiversity, said officials aware of the development. The first phase of the Aravalli Jungle Safari project in Gurugram, Haryana is expected to be completed by 2025, officials added.

The Aravalli region, however, faces numerous environmental challenges, including illegal mining and unauthorised construction. Singh acknowledged these issues, noting that stronger enforcement mechanisms would be implemented to curb these activities. “Illegal mining and encroachment on the Aravallis have long been an issue. We will strengthen monitoring and enforcement to protect this fragile ecosystem,” Singh added.

Singh added that stopping illegal mining and construction would be a top priority, particularly to safeguard the leopards and other wildlife that rely on the forest for habitat.

Unauthorised construction of farmhouses within protected zones of the Aravallis has also drawn concern, said officials. Singh assured that stricter regulations and better monitoring systems would be enforced to prevent further encroachments, citing the importance of adhering to land protection laws like the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA).

Meanwhile, on the industrial front, Singh pledged that Haryana’s economic growth would continue, but in alignment with environmental protection policies. He stressed that industrial development must be sustainable. “We will encourage industries to adopt sustainable practices and ensure that industrial growth does not come at the expense of our forests or wildlife,” Singh said. His plans include fostering foreign cooperation to attract green investments and promoting responsible manufacturing practices within the state.