Haryana forms panel to crack down on illegal mining in Nuh

The Haryana government has constituted a three-member committee to identify mining mafias in Nuh district and file a detailed affidavit before the Supreme Court by July 15. The committee has been given 10 days to pinpoint individuals involved in illegal mining in Nuh and recommend action. A mountain where illegal mining used to take place in Panchgaon village, Nuh, Mewat. (HT Archive)

The decision comes following directions issued by the chief secretary of Haryana to address environmental degradation and lawlessness caused by unchecked mining operations in the Aravalli region.

“Our goal is to eradicate illegal mining from its roots. This committee has been formed to ensure that culprits are held accountable and such activities are prevented in the future. We are confident that within 10 days, we will identify the mafias involved in this illegal trade, and we will file a detailed affidavit in the Supreme Court before July 15,” said Vishwas Kumar Meena, the deputy commissioner of Nuh who is a member of the committee.

The committee also comprises Gurugram division commissioner and the sub-divisional officer of Nuh. The committee has also been tasked with examining the role of local governance, particularly the conduct of the sarpanch of Basai Meo village, where an illegal road was reportedly constructed through forest land. If wrongdoing is established, the committee is expected to recommend preventive measures under legal norms.

The committee will also look into strengthening institutional checks within the gram panchayat framework across the Aravalli hills to prevent future violations.

The committee will also assess the possibility of providing compensation or alternative land to affected parties, in line with the recommendations of the central empowered committee (CEC). A copy of the CEC report has been attached to the government’s order, and the deputy commissioner of Nuh has been directed to furnish all supporting documents and records to facilitate the inquiry.