Chandigarh, The Haryana government has approved a comprehensive policy for setting up nursing homes in licensed residential plotted colonies across the state. Haryana govt approves policy for setting up nursing homes in licensed residential plots

The policy seeks to bridge existing healthcare gaps in emerging residential areas and ensure that residents have access to essential medical services within their vicinity.

According to an official statement, it is a significant step aimed at strengthening neighbourhood-level healthcare infrastructure.

A decision to this effect was taken by the state cabinet, which met here on Monday evening under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Under the approved policy, the permission for establishing nursing homes shall be granted on residential plots of licensed colonies throughout the state, subject to payment of requisite conversion charges.

Such permission will be allowed only on residential plots owned by qualified allopathic and AYUSH doctors who possess a valid registration number with the Medical Council or AYUSH Council, are presently practising and are registered with the local branch of the Indian Medical Association .

An affidavit to this effect will be mandatory along with the application.

A maximum of four nursing homes shall be allowed in a sector. The minimum plot size for hyper and high potential zones has been fixed at 350 square yards, while for medium and low potential zones it shall be 250 square yards.

Such sites shall be permitted only on service roads along sector or master roads and permission will be granted exclusively on residential plots of licensed plotted colonies where all internal services have been laid and completion or part-completion certificates have been issued, the official statement said.

Only one site shall be allowed on service roads abutting or along sector-dividing roads, with a maximum of four such sites permitted in a sector.

The prescribed fees for owners of residential plots based on the potential zone of the property include for Hyper Zone ₹10,000 per square yard, High Zone ₹8,000 per sq yard, Medium Zone ₹6,000 per sq yard and Low Zone ₹4,000 per sq yard. No other fees, including External Development Charges , will be applicable.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.