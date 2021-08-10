Haryana govt discontinues Covid-19 night curfew till August 23

The Haryana government on Monday announced the night curfew imposed in the state has been discontinued for a fortnight till August 23, a day after easing restrictions on timings imposed on commercial establishments following the drop in the number of new Covid-19 cases. The state government also extended the lockdown-like restrictions with the relaxations till August 23.

“Night curfew imposed in the state (from 11.00pm to 05.00am) has been discontinued with immediate effect till August 23,” the order released by the Haryana state disaster management authority said. The order also said, “that gatherings of invitees at Dist/Sub-Divisional level Independence Day functions in the state shall not be of more than 1,000 persons subject to strict observance of COVID norms."

The Haryana government on Sunday announced a set of new relaxations under which curbs on timing on the opening of shops, bars, restaurants and malls were lifted. Before this, shops were allowed to operate between 9am to 8pm and malls between 10am to 8pm, while restaurants and bars were allowed to operate between 10am to 11pm. The Haryana government, however, asked owners of these establishments to operate with 50 per cent of their capacity. These new guidelines came into force Monday morning onwards. The order passed on Sunday night also said that Haryana will still follow the ‘no mask-no service’ rule in all commercial establishments.

Haryana has been observing lockdown-like restrictions under the Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana. The government said that if it feels necessary it may impose an order prohibiting gatherings under Section 144 of the CrPC.

Haryana’s Covid-19 tally has risen to 770,079 with 19 fresh cases on Sunday. The death toll rose to 9,649 with one Covid-19 related fatality, according to data shared in the health bulletin. Haryana has logged 759,751 recoveries so far and its recovery rate stands at 98.66 per cent. The state has 679 active cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON