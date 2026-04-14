Chandigarh, PGIMS Rohtak among other government hospitals in Haryana delivered approximately 1.89 lakh free dialysis sessions to patients with chronic kidney disease during 2025-26, a senior official said on Tuesday. Haryana govt hospitals provided 1.89 lakh free dialysis sessions to patients in 2025-26

Simultaneously, the Department of Nephrology at PGIMS Rohtak achieved a 100 per cent success rate in 34 renal transplants performed between February 2023 and April 2026, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Haryana, Sumita Misra said here.

She stated that the programme initiated in 2023 during her previous tenure in Medical Education and Research has shown consistent progress. The transplant programme began with two successful cadaveric transplants and has since expanded steadily, with 10 transplants in 2024, 17 in 2025, and 4 completed so far in 2026, reflecting improved capacity and growing public trust.

While early procedures included cadaveric donations, recent trends indicate a rise in living donor transplants, highlighting increased awareness and community participation. The state is providing free dialysis services, essential medicines, and diagnostic support to CKD patients across Haryana, an official statement said.

Misra said that dialysis facilities are operational at PGIMS Rohtak and all district hospitals. During 2025-26 alone, 20,466 dialysis sessions were conducted at PGIMS Rohtak, where patients also receive free consultations and ongoing care. Approximately 400-500 new CKD patients were registered at the institute last year.

Currently, around 125 patients are on dialysis awaiting renal transplantation, with all required investigations being provided free of cost to ensure timely intervention.

In order to strengthen the programme, the government has adopted renal transplantation as a flagship healthcare initiative, appointing two transplant surgeons on a special remuneration of ₹3.5 lakh per month each, and ensuring state-of-the-art infrastructure, medications, and comprehensive support systems, she said.

As a result, renal transplants typically costing at least ₹5 lakh in private hospitals are now available free of cost to Haryana residents at PGIMS Rohtak, significantly improving access to advanced and life-saving care, Misra said.

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