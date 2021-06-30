Haryana govt offers subsidies on power-efficient ACs

The Haryana government is offering subsidies to electricity consumers who want to replace their old air-conditioners (AC) in a move aimed a reducing power consumption, officials said. A subsidy of ₹2,000 to ₹8,000 would be offered for around 100,000 ACs, as per the plan.

The scheme, demand side management-AC scheme, was launched on Wednesday by Haryana power minister Ranjit Singh for domestic consumers. Under this scheme, the power department plans to make available 105,000 ACs with high-energy efficiency and offer discounts of up to 59%. The last date for applications is August 24 and interested persons can apply on https://acreplacementscheme.uhbvn.org.in.

Singh said that the power department has tied up with three prominent AC manufacturers, who will provide energy-efficient split air-conditioners of 1.5-tonne capacity at a subsidised price. “On one hand, these companies will provide discounts on buying new and replacing old ones. On the other hand, the Haryana government will also provide subsidy on the ACs,” he said.

Under this scheme, a subsidy of ₹2,000 will be given for the purchase of a new AC in urban areas and ₹4,000 for the exchange of old ACs. In rural areas, subsidies of ₹4,000 and ₹8,000 will be given, respectively.

Additional chief secretary, power department, PK Das, said that under this scheme, 68 MU (mega unit) of energy will be saved in the state by this scheme and there will be a 75.6 MW reduction in power demand. He said that earlier, in 2016, under a similar scheme, the power department had installed 15.6 million LED bulbs and 230,000 tubes in the state.