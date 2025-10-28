Edit Profile
    Haryana govt school teachers to get English, Sanskrit training soon

    Published on: Oct 28, 2025 4:01 AM IST
    By Mihika Shah
    Master trainers being prepared in Gurugram; five-day district-level teacher sessions to begin next month to boost classroom outcomes. (HT Archive)
    SCERT to train master trainers via DIET to enhance language teaching in schools; first phase of teacher training begins in November.

    Government school teachers across Haryana will soon receive language skill development training in English and Sanskrit under a new initiative by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), officials said. The programme, conducted through the District Institutes of Education and Training (DIET), aims to enhance teaching methods for language-based subjects and improve students’ overall language proficiency.

    According to officials, SCERT has begun training master trainers, who will later train teachers across every district and block. Master trainers underwent English language training at the SCERT centre in Gurugram from October 15 to 17, while the Sanskrit training session is scheduled from October 29 to 31.

    Explaining the structure of the initiative, Dr Suman Sharma, language incharge at SCERT, said, “Master trainers are trained at the SCERT office and, through DIET, will be sent to different districts and blocks across Haryana to train government school teachers. These special modules will guide teachers at both PGT and TGT levels on how to teach in English and Sanskrit while still preserving the importance of the mother tongue.”

    As per Sona Yadav, Senior Incharge at DIET, the training for government school teachers will commence in November, either in the first or second week, once school exams are over.

    Dr. Sundar Rana, Sanskrit specialist at SCERT, said that each batch of master trainers undergoes three days of training, after which they will train teachers for five days. “This program will help teachers explore different methods of teaching the language, making it easier for students to learn and ensuring more effective classroom outcomes,” he added.

    “This is the first time such training is being conducted, and it will definitely help us while teaching students. Most primary school teachers handle multiple subjects, so it is important for all of us to undergo this training,” said Dushyant Thakran, a teacher at the Government School in Sushant Lok B-1, welcoming the initiative.

    Ashok Prajapati, district president of the Rajkiya Prathmik Shikshak Sangh and a teacher at a government school in Farrukhnagar, said such training programmes should be organised regularly. “These sessions keep teachers updated with the latest teaching techniques,” he said.

