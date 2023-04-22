Blueprint for smart traffic arrangement in Ggm soon, says minister Vij

Gurugram: Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Friday said that a blueprint of digital traffic monitoring system will be prepared for Gurugram district to streamline the traffic system and to sensitise drivers about traffic rules and regulations. Gurugram, India-April 21, 2023: State Home Minister Anil Vij arrives at Police Commissioner's office for the meeting of law and order at Gurugram-Sohna road near District court, in Gurugram, India, on Friday, 21 April 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The minister, who paid a visit to the Gurugram police commissioner’s office, said it will prove to be effective in taking action against traffic violators.

Vij also took cognisance of the rise in cyber crimes, including cases of hacking of bank accounts and said police personnel will be trained in combating such crimes.

The home minister asked police commissioner Kala Ramachandran to prepare a blueprint of a digital traffic monitoring system at the earliest.

Vij said he will be visiting all commissionerate and range offices in the state to review the law-and-order situation. He said Gurugram is a growing city which has its own unique identity at the global level. “In such a situation, we have to take effective steps to improve the traffic system. We must make sure the traffic monitoring system is fully digitalised. It will reduce the pressure of deployment of additional police force on roads as well as create public awareness among people towards traffic rules,” he said.

Police commissioner Kala Ramachandran apprised the home minister about the activities of the police and sought additional manpower. She briefed Vij regarding the daily policing system in the city and measures taken to control street as well as cyber crimes.

The minister asked the police commissioner to send proposals regarding the upgradation of two economic offences wing units into full-fledged police stations.

Taking stock of the rising cases of cyber crime, Vij said, “With the passage of time, the modus operandi of criminals has also changed and we need to further strengthen the cyber infrastructure. There has been an increase in the number of complaints related to cyber crimes such as hacking bank accounts and social media accounts. Police personnel will be imparted with training in the latest technologies so that they are well equipped and can handle all complicated cases”.

Ramachandran apprised the home minister about the measures taken by the Gurugram police to combat crime. “We have already arrested 626 proclaimed offenders this year. We have also disposed of 800 cyber crime cases in the last eight days. Along with this, 422,541 challans have been issued against traffic violators till March 31 this year and ₹8.43 crore collected as fine,” she said.

Vij also discussed the need to improve facilities in police stations and also stressed the need for welfare measures of police personnel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON