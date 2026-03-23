Haryana Human Rights panel orders probe into Gurugram STP Site collapse deaths

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance and ordered an inquiry into the wall collapse incident at an under-construction sewage treatment plant (STP) site in Gurugram’s Sidhrawali village near the Delhi–Jaipur Expressway on March 9 that killed seven labourers. The matter has been listed for the next hearing on May 13. (Representative file photo)

According to preliminary reports, a concrete retaining wall at the construction site collapsed, triggering a soil cave-in that buried multiple labourers under debris. Rescue operations were carried out to retrieve those trapped, while the injured were rushed to nearby medical facilities.

Taking serious note of the incident, the full commission, comprising chairperson Justice Lalit Batra and members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia, expressed concern over alleged lapses in labour safety and possible negligence at the site. The commission observed that construction work remains one of the most hazardous sectors, particularly for migrant and economically vulnerable workers, and such incidents point towards systemic failures in enforcing safety norms.

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Emphasising that the right to safe and humane working conditions is intrinsic to the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution, the commission stated that such tragedies cannot be dismissed as mere accidents and may amount to serious human rights violations.

The HHRC has issued notices to senior officials of the Town and Country Planning Department, Labour Department, Police, and Municipal Corporation Gurugram, among other authorities, directing them to submit detailed reports on the incident.

The commission has sought comprehensive information, including the factual status of the incident, number of casualties, details of rescue operations, compliance with statutory permissions and safety protocols, and safety arrangements at the site. It has also asked for details on action taken against those responsible, compensation and rehabilitation measures for victims, and steps to strengthen enforcement of labour safety laws.

Further, the commission underscored the need for strict implementation of existing legal frameworks, including the Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation) Act, 1996, and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020.

The matter has been listed for the next hearing on May 13.