RITES to prepare detailed project report of Metro from Vatika Chowk to Pachgaon

Haryana chief secretary and Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) chairman Sanjeev Kaushal said on Monday that the preparatory work for the proposed Metro extension from Ballabhgarh to Palwal, covering a distance of approximately 25km, has commenced and the contract for the techno feasibility study has been awarded to RITES (Rail India Technical and Economic Service). A Metro train in Gurugram. (Photo for representation)

He also said RITES has been given the task of preparing the detailed project report (DPR) for the Metro rail project from Vatika Chowk to Pachgaon.

The chief secretary was speaking during the 53rd meeting of the board of directors of HMRTC in Chandigarh on Monday, and termed it as a major step towards enhancing public transportation infrastructure.

Kaushal said the Metro extension project holds significance as it is set to become a test case for the Haryana government, which has a firm commitment to finish the project in the shortest possible time frame.

He further said a team from RITES and HMRTC visited the alignment from Ballabgarh to Palwal and its finding revealed that the total length of the corridor would span approximately 25km, with plans for the establishment of 10 tentative stations on the route.

During the meeting, Kaushal apprised board members that RITES has been appointed the consultant for extending the Metro line from Vatika Chowk to Pachgaon and it will be responsible for preparing the DPR. He also said the length of this corridor will be 30km.

On the Rapid Metro project, Kaushal said the line has experienced remarkable growth in ridership, with the number of riders increasing to 3,397,221 between April 1 and June 30, 2023, as compared to 2,238,227 riders during the corresponding period the previous year. This impressive surge reflects an increase of 51.78% in ridership, indicative of Rapid Metro’s popularity and usage, he said.

“It is important to conduct the survey in a systematic manner, taking inputs from all stakeholders, including passengers, commuters, and residents,” said Kaushal.

He also urged the HMRTC to establish a dedicated social media handle to facilitate the seamless sharing of passengers’ suggestions and feedback.