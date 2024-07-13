Haryana police arrest dreaded gangster from IGI airport

The Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana Police has arrested wanted gangster Rakesh alias Kala Khairmpuria, who has been implicated in over two dozen criminal cases including murder and extortion across Haryana, officers aware of the matter said. Kala Khairampuriya had affiliations extended to notorious criminal groups such as the Himanshu Bhau and Neeraj Faridpuria gangs, contributing to a crime syndicate responsible for several high-profile crimes including targeted killings and extortion. (HT Photo)

Khairmpuria, who had been evading law enforcement since jumping parole in 2020, was apprehended at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi, said police. Police have also established links between the Burger King shooting incident and Khaimpuria.

According to deputy inspector general of police and STF (Haryana) chief Simardeep Singh, Khairmpuria was released on parole in 2020, after which he absconded. While on the run, Khairmpuria continued his criminal activities, expanding his operations in Haryana and neighboring states of Delhi and Rajasthan. In 2021, he committed another murder in Fatehabad. He was declared a proclaimed offender in 2023.

This year alone, at least 50 traders and businessmen have received extortion calls from gangsters in the Hisar region, said police.

According to police, the STF conducted a thorough investigation to locate Khairmpuria, uncovering his fake identity and tracking his travel details to Thailand. “We coordinated with the ministry of home affairs and obtained Interpol references and notices against Khairmpuria. His fraudulently obtained passport was revoked, and legal documents establishing his identity and criminal record were shared with relevant law enforcement agencies through MHA. This collaborative effort led to his deportation and subsequent apprehension by STF teams,” said DIG Singh.

Khairmpuria fled India in early 2023 using a fraudulently acquired passport and continued to operate from abroad, DIG Singh said.

“His affiliations extended to notorious criminal groups such as the Himanshu Bhau and Neeraj Faridpuria gangs, contributing to a crime syndicate responsible for several high-profile crimes including targeted killings and extortion. Notable incidents linked to his gang include the murder of a Sarpanch in Sonipat, a firing incident at a famous sweet shop in Gohana, a murder at a Murthal eatery, and a shootout at a Burger King outlet in Rajouri Garden, Delhi,” he said.

On June 24, 2024, three masked assailants opened fire outside a Mahindra car dealership in Hisar, Haryana. The STF’s investigation identified Khairmpuria as the mastermind behind the incident. He coordinated the attack and claimed responsibility through his Instagram account, underscoring his continued operational influence despite residing abroad.

On June 23, bike-borne assailants opened fire at a car owned by an immigration centre owner in Karnal, demanding ₹1 crore. Earlier, on June 5, assailants had fired shots outside another immigration center in Karnal, also seeking ₹1 crore ransom, said officers aware of his crime. Two accused were arrested in this case, they added.

Khairmpuria’s criminal record dates back to 2014, with charges including dacoity, robbery, murder, and illegal possession of firearms, police said. He was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2018 for a murder in Hanumangarh, they added.

Police revealed that Khairmpuria’s gang targets businessmen, traders, industrialists, and builders in Haryana by firing shots outside their business establishments. The gang would then demand extortion money through WhatsApp messages, calls, and even throwing chits mentioning protection money.