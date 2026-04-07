Chandigarh, The Haryana Police's 'Abhedya' app has emerged as a strong technological tool to effectively curb threatening calls originating from international numbers. Haryana Police's 'Abhedya' app rapidly gaining public trust

The app, launched over a fortnight ago, instantly blocks and deletes suspicious international voice calls, messages, photos, videos, and voice notes before they reach the user, forcing criminals to rely on local numbers, making it easier for the police to track them.

As a result, not only has the identification and arrest of criminals accelerated, but a stronger sense of security has also been instilled among citizens, the Haryana Police said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the app is rapidly gaining public trust.

Till April 6, 230 people across the state downloaded the app, reflecting the growing acceptance of this innovative initiative by Haryana Police, it read.

Haryana Director General of Police Ajay Singhal on Tuesday said that the remarkable success of the 'Abhedya' app has set a new direction and benchmark across the country.

He mentioned that several states are now working towards adopting similar systems inspired by this technological initiative developed by the Haryana Police.

The DGP said that the app has been receiving continuous appreciation and positive feedback from across the nation, reflecting its effectiveness and utility.

He further stated that the use of international numbers in extortion-related cases has declined significantly, strengthening the sense of security among the public. Along with this, the app has effectively controlled fraudsters making fake calls using gang names through international numbers, as such calls are now being instantly blocked.

He expressed confidence that Haryana Police will continue to strengthen law and order through modern technology and innovation and will continue to serve as a role model for other states.

The most positive impact of the 'Abhedya' app has been observed in the districts of Jind and Kaithal. So far, 26 and 22 people respectively have downloaded the app. Users reported that the fear of being threatened through WhatsApp calls and messages has significantly reduced and appreciated the initiative taken by the police.

Additional Director General of Police Sibash Kabiraj explained that 'Abhedya' is a mobile-based citizen security system developed by Haryana Police, aimed at preventing suspicious digital threats before they reach the user.

It helps prevent issues such as threatening calls, extortion, stalking, and cyber fraud at the user level. The primary objective is to protect citizens from fear, pressure, and digital harassment, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.