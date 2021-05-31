Haryana records 1,246 new Covid-19 cases, 82 more deaths
Haryana on Monday reported 82 coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the toll to 8,303, while 1,246 fresh infections pushed the infection count to 7,56,635, according to a bulletin.
The health department's daily bulletin said 10 of the new fatalities were from Hisar, nine from Gurugram and seven from Bhiwani district.
Hisar reported 100 new Covid-19 cases, Sirsa 118 while 112 fresh infections were registered in Gurugram.
The active case count stands at 18,580, while the number of recoveries has reached 7,29,752 in the state.
Haryana has a Covid recovery rate of 96.45 per cent.
The cumulative positivity rate was 8.39 per cent, the bulletin said.
