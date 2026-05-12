Chandigarh, The 'Tele-MANAS' mental health helpline has emerged as a powerful support system for citizens battling emotional distress, anxiety, depression, and other mental health concerns in Haryana. Haryana: Tele-MANAS helpline emerges key support system for people facing emotional distress

Since its launch in November 2022, the helpline has received more than 16,000 calls, reflecting growing public trust in accessible and stigma-free mental healthcare services, officials said.

Citizens can access the service free of cost by dialling the toll-free numbers 14416 or 1-800-891-4416, which are operational for mental health counselling and psychosocial support throughout Haryana.

In a step towards strengthening crisis intervention mechanisms, Tele-MANAS system has now been integrated with Haryana's 112 Emergency Response System.

Under this arrangement, suicide-related distress calls received through the emergency helpline are immediately diverted to trained Tele-MANAS counsellors for urgent psychological support and counselling.

Health officials say this integration has significantly improved the state's ability to provide timely mental health intervention during emergencies and has added a critical layer of support within Haryana's public health and emergency response framework.

The initiative, launched under the National Tele Mental Health Programme, has handled 16,159 calls as of May 10, 2026 in the state, offering free, confidential, and compassionate counselling support to people across the state.

Officials said the growing response is a clear sign that conversations around mental health are gradually becoming more open and accepted in Haryana.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Haryana, Sumita Misra on Tuesday said the initiative represents a transformative step towards making mental healthcare accessible to every citizen, regardless of geography or social background.

She said the government is committed to ensuring affordable, timely and confidential mental health services for all sections of society.

Misra emphasised that Tele-MANAS was more than just a helpline.

"It is helping change the conversation around mental health and encouraging people to seek help without hesitation," she noted, adding that reducing stigma remains one of the most important aspects of mental healthcare delivery.

One of the most striking indicators of the initiative's growing impact is the sharp increase in usage over the past year.

Between May 2025 and April 2026, the helpline received 9,669 calls, accounting for more than 60 per cent of the total calls since the service began, reflecting rising awareness, increasing trust in counselling services, and improved outreach efforts across the state.

"What makes the initiative especially noteworthy is its deep reach into rural Haryana," Misra said.

According to official data, a majority of calls have come from rural and semi-urban areas, indicating that the service has successfully bridged a long-standing gap in mental healthcare access beyond major cities.

The data also provides insight into the nature of mental health concerns being reported, officials said. The most common issues include sadness, examination stress, anxiety, grief, substance abuse, and suicidal thoughts.

Around five per cent of the calls were related to children and adolescents, highlighting the growing need for emotional support among younger age groups and families.

Approximately 40 per cent of the calls received during the last year were linked to diagnosed mental health disorders, underlining the importance of early intervention and continuous counselling support.

At the core of the Tele-MANAS initiative is a team of 20 trained counsellors who provide emotional support, crisis intervention, guidance, and referrals to citizens facing psychological distress.

The counselling teams work continuously to ensure that help remains available to anyone in need.

Misra, while appreciating the efforts of the counsellors and healthcare teams, said their dedication has played a crucial role in building public confidence in mental health services.

She noted that increasing utilisation of the helpline reflects a positive social shift in the way people perceive emotional well-being and psychological support.

The Haryana Health Department has indicated that the government plans to further strengthen mental healthcare delivery by expanding awareness campaigns, improving community outreach, and enhancing tele-counselling infrastructure.

The focus will remain on ensuring that mental health support reaches every citizen, including those living in remote villages and underserved areas, Mirsa said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.