Haryana’s forensic overhaul in 2025 helps reduce pending cases by 12%

Haryana's forensic science infrastructure recorded improvements in 2025, with a 28.6% increase in the disposal of cases requiring forensic analysis and a nearly 12% reduction in pending cases, according to data released by the state police on Thursday. Officials attributed the gains to a strengthened Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) ecosystem

Haryana director general of police Ajay Singhal said forensic science would be central to policing in the coming years. “Forensic science is not just a support tool, it is the foundation of future policing. Every investigation will increasingly rely on scientific evidence, and our systems are being aligned accordingly,” Singhal said. He added that the focus was not only on speed but on ensuring that forensic reports are legally robust and strengthen prosecution in courts. “Our aim is timely justice for the innocent and strong cases against the guilty,” he said.

To boost disposal of cases, the state has focussed on recruitment – a total of 243 new posts for forensic services were sanctioned in 2025, of which 97 appointments have been completed. Recruitment for 323 vacant positions, meanwhile, is underway.

The DNA division at FSL Madhuban has been modernised at the cost of ₹14.55 crore, while a new DNA division has been established at the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) in Gurugram. In addition, new ballistics and document examination laboratories have been set up in Hisar.

A key procedural shift under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita has been ensuring 100% presence of forensic experts at crime scenes, improving the quality and credibility of evidence collection.

To improve on-ground response, 17 new mobile forensic units were approved in 2025 and 10 district forensic laboratories became operational. Four mobile forensic vans, provided by the National Forensic Sciences University, are now in use, with ₹6.71 crore sanctioned for their customisation.

During 2025, equipment worth ₹15.83 crore has been installed, while procurement of additional instruments worth over ₹60 crore is in progress. The introduction of the Trakea Portal has digitised the forensic workflow, enabling real-time tracking and faster report generation.

Looking ahead, Singhal said the target for 2026 is to deliver all forensic reports within 30 days. Proposals for 64 additional posts have been submitted, along with plans to procure advanced equipment worth ₹86.38 crore and set up new DNA divisions in Hisar and Panchkula, alongside infrastructure expansion at RFSL Bhondsi and Hisar.