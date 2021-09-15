Haryanvi man sculpture at Iffco Chowk to promote Gurugram as ‘futuristic city rooted in tradition’

An eight-metre-high metal sculpture of a rural man in traditional Haryanvi attire has been installed at Iffco Chowk by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to promote the Millennium City as a futuristic city that is rooted in tradition.

The sculpture, which is likely to be unveiled next month, is of a man seated on a charpoy (a light bedstead) wearing a turban and smoking a hookah. It has been developed under a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative of the GMDA and city-based NGO iamgurgaon using 1,800 kilograms of recycled metals, with the aim of “exploring the coexistence of age-old wisdom with a progressive future.”

Sudhir Rajpal, the chief executive officer of GMDA, said, “This sculpture showcases that despite the great diversity that the city has, people are always connected to their roots.The primary idea behind installing such sculptures is to create public spaces in the city, which can be beautified, with green patches developed around them. This will help keep our busy spots clean.”

City residents have been invited to name the sculpture and submit their suggestions (both in Hindi and English) on the GMDA portal till September 27, officials said.

Gopal Namjoshi, the artist who created the sculpture, said, “Gurugram, like any other progressive Indian city, is situated on the cusp of traditional sensibilities and modern adaptation in lifestyle choices. I wanted to establish the fact that age-old wisdom that comes with traditions has a potential to be imbibed with forward-thinking acquired knowledge.”

Namjoshi that the statue will showcase an epoch of rich past and progressive future. “They can be in a peaceful coexistence, only if we respect and upgrade our traditions with reference to time, place, environmental perspective and thereby, mindfully, grow wise with every dawn.”

The sculptor said that he was working already on this project, when the NGO and GMDA approached him seeking a sculpture made from recycled metal, to promote product reuse and sustainable living.

The GMDA, which facilitated the installation of this sculpture, is working on adding more such sculptures and statues in the city. Rajpal said that he asked the IT industry to come up with artwork depicting Gurugram as an IT hub of the northern part of the country.