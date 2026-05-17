Heavy goods vehicles banned on NH-48 stretch for work on Manesar flyover

Gurugram: The district traffic police imposed temporary restrictions for heavy and large commercial goods vehicles on a stretch of the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (NH-48) in Manesar due to the ongoing construction of a flyover near Manesar’s bus stand, officials said on Saturday. Restrictions on heavy vehicles remain on the stretch between Panchgaon Chowk and IMT Chowk due to ongoing construction work of an elevated flyover near Bhisham Das Mandir. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The provisions will remain imposed for heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs), light commercial vehicles (LCVs) and other large trucks on a nearly six-kilometre-long stretch between Panchgaon Chowk and Industrial Model Township (IMT) Chowk between 9am and 9pm daily.

The decision was taken two days after traffic diversions caused congestion on service lanes near Manesar Bhishma temple because of heavy traffic moving from Jaipur to Delhi. Officials said the HCVs and LCVs will be diverted at Bilaspur towards Pataudi road and Farrukh Nagar via the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway to reach Gurugram. Motorists can also directly reach Delhi through the KMP.

“Enforcements have been stepped up to ensure that the IMT Chowk area remains largely unaffected. Truck owners will be sensitised to follow the no-entry provisions during the daytime,” a traffic police spokesperson said, adding that challans will be issued against drivers violating the restrictions.

Earlier, a diversion plan was also enforced for vehicular traffic heading from Jaipur to Delhi. The heavy vehicles heading towards the IMT or Sector 8 were advised to turn left from Pachgaon Chowk on the NH-48 and board the KMP expressway to take Pataudi Road and enter IMT Manesar via the TCI Flyover.

Officials said the restrictions will not apply to emergency services, ambulances, fire brigades, police, paramilitary forces and government vehicles involved in essential services. “During this period, no new entry/cut-offs have been effectively prohibited. Heavy vehicles should use the KMP Expressway, the Dwarka Expressway and other alternative routes to reach their destinations,” the spokesperson added.

The no-entry provisions will remain in effect until further notice, according to the traffic police. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is making efforts to complete the flyover work by June next year, they said.