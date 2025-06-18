HHRC disposes of over 3K cases in 6 months after reconstitution

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has disposed of 3,086 cases in six months since its reconstitution on November 27, 2024. The commission, headed by chairman justice Lalit Batra with members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhaita (are they expert members or also judges, has focused on speeding up case resolution and strengthening human rights mechanisms in the state. To be sure, the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) was reconstituted on November 27, 2024—14 months after it was rendered non-functional (HT Archive)

According to Dr. Puneet Arora, protocol and information officer of HHRC, the commission prioritised timely disposal of both new and pending cases. At the time of reconstitution, 3,171 cases were pending. Between November 27 and May 31, HHRC received 1,438 new complaints, taking the total caseload to 4,609. Of these, 3,086 cases were disposed of, including 56 that had been pending for over two years.

According to HHRC officials, the cases resolved span a wide spectrum, but the majority pertain to complaints against police functioning. These are followed by grievances involving municipal bodies, the power department, and the Haryana Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board. Other commonly addressed issues relate to the departments of health and education.

In the current financial year (2024–25), HHRC received 2,442 complaints. Gurugram had the highest number (320), followed by Faridabad (258), with significant numbers from Hisar, Karnal and Panchkula. Out of these, 836 cases were disposed of, while 1,606 are still under review. Dr. Arora said the data reflects increasing public trust in the Commission’s functioning.

To be sure, the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) was reconstituted on November 27, 2024—14 months after it was rendered non-functional. The delay followed the completion of the previous commission’s term in September 2023. The reappointment process was held up twice due to the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct—first during the General Elections and later ahead of the State Assembly polls. The selection panel could reconvene only after the elections concluded, paving the way for the commission’s reconstitution.

Justice Batra recently presented a paper on “Rights of Women Prisoners” at a national human rights conference in Gaya, Bihar, organized by Bihar Institute of Public Administration & Rural Development (BIPARD). He outlined steps being taken in Haryana to improve prison conditions, such as separate housing for women, crèche facilities, free sanitary products, vocational training, video conferencing with families, legal aid, and support for pregnant and lactating inmates.

The Commission has also been inspecting old age homes and orphanages. During a visit to Tau Devi Lal Old Age Home in Gurugram, Justice Batra directed that eligible women residents be linked with government welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Old Age Pension, and Disability Pension. At Swami Shraddhanand Orphanage in Karnal, he interacted with children and praised the institution’s Vedic curriculum, calling for similar models elsewhere in the state.

To make grievance redressal more accessible, HHRC has started accepting complaints via email (hhrc-hry@nic.in) and is conducting bi-monthly Camp Courts in Gurugram for six southern districts, eliminating the need for complainants to travel to Chandigarh or Gurugram.