London, A historic UK school, founded in 1573 by a Royal Charter from Queen Elizabeth I, has announced plans to launch India operations with a branch campus in Gurugram in partnership with GEDU Global Education group. Historic UK school Queen Elizabeth’s to launch in India with Gurugram campus

Queen Elizabeth’s Global Schools in London said on Monday that it is set to bring the same “heritage, ethos and academic rigour” building on over 450 years of experience of its state-funded grammar school in Barnet to create the new independent school in India.

Set to open its doors to pupils from August, QE Global Schools said it is committed to deliver a curriculum grounded in academic depth, intellectual discipline and holistic development.

“The opening of Queen Elizabeth’s School in Gurugram is another landmark moment for our organisation,” said Caroline Pendleton-Nash, CEO of Queen Elizabeth’s Global Schools.

“Children born in India now will be graduating in 2047, entering the workforce of an economic, political and cultural superpower. A world-class K12 education will be critical to ensure these individuals seize the opportunities that are presented to them, and support the aspirations of Viksit Bharat 2047,” she said.

“Our school in Barnet is built upon the high levels of aspiration, dedication and active engagement of our Elizabethan community, and these are values that we think will resonate strongly in Gurugram,” said Neil Enright, QE Barnet Headmaster.

With a second QE School campus planned for 2027-28, GEDU said it plans to invest an additional 150-200 million pounds over the next three years across India’s school and higher education landscape.

“This Initiative complements the UK-India Vision 2035, to internationalise education and help young people gain a deeper understanding of each other’s countries — especially modern UK and India — while building trust and equipping them with the skills to succeed anywhere in the world,” said Alison Barrett, Country Director for India at the British Council.

