HMRTC gets single bid for 2 proposed Gurugram Metro corridors

The Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) has received only one bid for preparing Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for two new proposed metro corridors in Gurugram — from Bhondsi to Gurugram railway station and from Golf Course Extension Road to Sector 4/5 — officials familiar with the matter said. The Bhondsi to Gurugram railway station metro line will span 17 km largely following Sohna Road. (HT PHOTO)

The bid is currently undergoing technical evaluation. The financial bid will be opened only after the technical assessment is complete, officials said.

The bid was invited on March 19 to appoint a consultant for the DPR preparation of these two Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) corridors. “The HMRTC Board had accorded the approval for the preparation of a DPR of the above two MRTS corridors. Tender for the appointment of a consultant for the preparation of DPR has been floated. One bid has been received, which is under examination,” stated an official HMRTC communique.

According to officials, the Bhondsi to Gurugram railway station metro line will span 17 km, passing through Vatika Chowk, Subash Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Sadar Bazar, and Gurugram bus stand, largely following Sohna Road. It will connect with the proposed Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar RRTS corridor at Rajiv Chowk and link up with the approved Metro extension from Millennium City Centre Metro station near Gurugram railway station.

The second corridor, from Golf Course Extension Road to Sector 5, will be 13.6 km long. It is proposed to have stopped at Millennium City Centre Metro station, Signature Tower crossing, Rana Pratap Chowk, and Atul Kataria Chowk, following the Sheetla Mata Road alignment, officials said.

A GMDA official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said these corridors will integrate with the existing Gurugram metro project and the RRTS network along National Highway-48 through key interchange stations.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) — a special purpose vehicle of the Haryana government — has already floated tenders for the civil construction of the 15-km Gurugram metro line connecting Millennium City Metro station to Sector 9.