Homeowners file police complaint, allege RWA ‘harassing’ over area fees

Published on Jun 05, 2022 12:01 AM IST
ByAbhishek Behl

Gurugram: Some residents of the CHD Avenue 71 condominium in Sector 71 registered police complaints against the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) on Saturday.

At least five homeowners alleged that the RWS was harassing and intimidating certain residents with the help of security staff deployed in the colony. According to them, the association is putting pressure on residents to pay common area maintenance (CAM) charges.

The complaint notes that those flat owners who have not paid the charges have been listed, and their visitors and deliveries aren’t being allowed inside the complex.

The RWA, however, refuted the allegations, saying they acted according to rules, so that defaulters paid maintenance dues, pending for several years.

Gaurav Kalra, one of the complainants, said that visitors and deliveries of two flat owners were denied entry by security staff on Saturday. “The security staff at the gates are not allowing entry to visitors of the listed flats and in one incident, refused entry to guests. In another incident, the flat owners were forced to collect their delivery at the gate. This is nothing but harassment and we reported both the incidents to the police,” he said.

Kalra said, “There is no rule of law which allows the RWA to restrict access to homes. Our only hope is that the police will take immediate action.”

The RWA is denying use of the swimming pool, club and other facilities to certain owners, the complainant alleged. He added that the association is itself illegal, and its validity has been questioned in court.

According to the RWA, the condominium has around 750 families living in the society, and flat owners are required to pay CAM charges at the rate of 2.48 per square feet, depending upon the size of flat.

Vaibhav Chauhan, president, RWA, said they have acted against defaulting members, based on bylaws. “A general body meeting discussed the matter last month and it was decided that those who have not been paying CAM for years will have to clear their dues. The society has dues amounting to crores, and payment must be made to vendors. How can we do that if people don’t pay? We are ready to face any probe or investigation from the authorities as we are not wrong,” he said.

He admitted that the matter of the society was subjudice, but the association is a legal and elected body, which signed a letter of intent with the maintenance agency.

Kalra, however, said that payment of CAM cannot be forced by harassing and intimidating residents when the matter is in court.

An official from Badshahpur police station said they have received a complaint from the residents of the condominium in the matter. “We are recording statements of the residents, and an investigation is underway,” said the official.

